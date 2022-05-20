Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 12,115 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,552,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,954,000 after purchasing an additional 332,977 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 1,914,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,745. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.