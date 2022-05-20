Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $33.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,214.91. 1,448,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,551.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,722.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,202.27 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

