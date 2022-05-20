Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 26,618 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,623.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 177,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,066. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

