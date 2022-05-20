Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,337.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $30.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,207.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,542.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,715.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

