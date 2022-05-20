Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 66,743 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $64,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 2,181,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

