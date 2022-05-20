Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

FNCH opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

