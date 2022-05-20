FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000243 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,493,032 coins and its circulating supply is 495,216,112 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

