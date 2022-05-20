First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $639.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.