First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$41.71 Average PT from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4750915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

