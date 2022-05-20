First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $89.78. Approximately 215,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 80,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.