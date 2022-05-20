FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. 134,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

