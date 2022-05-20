FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $173.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.