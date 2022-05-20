Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,339. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

