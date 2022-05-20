FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPAY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

FPAY stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

