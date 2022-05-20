Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764-4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 100.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 715,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

