Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,205. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

