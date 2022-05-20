Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,352 shares of company stock worth $4,438,592 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Flywire by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 794,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLYW stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 1,860,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,861. Flywire has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

