Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $84.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 47,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $3,687,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $1,814,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.