Forefront Analytics LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.48. The stock had a trading volume of 414,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,558. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $386.78 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.59 and a 200 day moving average of $448.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

