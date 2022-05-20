Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

