Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

