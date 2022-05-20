Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,306,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.