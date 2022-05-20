Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 65,980 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,980 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,219,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,268,000 after buying an additional 276,590 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 248,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,279,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,646,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

