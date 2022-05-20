Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Up 8.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

