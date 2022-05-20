freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.04) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

freenet stock opened at €22.85 ($23.80) on Monday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a one year high of €32.92 ($34.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.60 and a 200 day moving average of €23.85.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

