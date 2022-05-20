Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 4.7%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.37. Approximately 12,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,202,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

