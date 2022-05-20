FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FRP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.