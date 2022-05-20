FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
