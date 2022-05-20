FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases $392,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FTC Solar stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.98.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
