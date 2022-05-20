Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,512 to GBX 3,253. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Future traded as low as GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and last traded at GBX 1,889.25 ($23.29), with a volume of 832596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,054 ($25.32).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,418.60 ($42.14).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.58) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($122,203.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,382.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,927.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

