FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$532.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.