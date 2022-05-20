FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

AYA stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of C$794.59 million and a PE ratio of -1,892.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

