FY2022 EPS Estimates for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.06).

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Virios Therapeutics news, Director William Pridgen purchased 13,450 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $159,734.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,247 shares of company stock valued at $73,871. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

