GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. GAP has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

