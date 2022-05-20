Gavin Ball Acquires 99,999 Shares of Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS) Stock

Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS – Get Rating) insider Gavin Ball bought 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,899.87 ($9,020.89).

About Allup Silica (Get Rating)

Allup Silica Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of silica mineral resources in Western Australia. The company has twelve exploration areas across four separate projects. Its projects include the UNICUP project located in the South-Western region of Western Australia; the ANTWALKER project, which also incorporates the Pipeclay Tree tenements in the Proterozoic Albany-Fraser Orogen of South-Western Australia; the ARGYLE project located to the north of the capital city of Perth; and the ESPERANCE project situated between the Salmon Gums and Grass Patch in the Shire of Esperance.

