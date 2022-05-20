GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $48,994.17 and $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

