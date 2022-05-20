GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $72.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

