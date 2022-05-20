GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $48.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $71.50 to $48.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered GDS from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.89.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $31.09 on Monday. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after buying an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd increased its holdings in GDS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

