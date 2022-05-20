GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Cowen

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

