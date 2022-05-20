Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 2.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,741. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.71.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

