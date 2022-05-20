General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Trian Fund Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,026,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 5.1% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $380,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

