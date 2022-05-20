General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

