General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.39

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 964908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

