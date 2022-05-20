Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.89) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.28) on Thursday. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 397.50 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($9.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($108,481.26).

Genuit Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.