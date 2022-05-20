Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.40. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 18,921 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$113.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.4679111 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

