George R. Ireland Purchases 115,000 Shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Stock

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating) Director George R. Ireland acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,510.48.

On Monday, May 16th, George R. Ireland acquired 14,500 shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,770.00.

Shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. Heliostar Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

