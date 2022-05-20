GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GH Research stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. GH Research has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Get GH Research alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.