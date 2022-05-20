GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GHRS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.11 million and a P/E ratio of -33.86. GH Research has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GH Research by 110.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

