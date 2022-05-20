GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,736.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,746.79 ($21.53).
A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.79%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
