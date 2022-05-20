Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,302.60.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

