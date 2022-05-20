Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Seth Gersch Purchases 1,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,058.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBLI. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

